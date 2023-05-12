Real estate experts from Rockwell, Megaworld to highlight growth in Central Luzon during the most-awaited PPIE 2023

Maria Luisa Bautista Naguiat, Head of International Sales of Rockwell Land and Rowena Cristobal, Senior Sales Director of Sales at Megaworld Corporation will highlight “Central Luzon: The New Center of growth” in the upcoming Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023.

Naguiat and Cristobal will share factors such as improvements on airports, new freezones, foreign investments, and increase in tourism can raise property value.

During the panel discussion, they will also point out the convenience of living in Central Luzon.

From being a management trainee to becoming a member of the sales team, Naguiat has paved her way to being the Head of the International Sales and introduced Rockwell to different markets in Singapore, Jakarta, Hongkong, Malaysia, Kapan, Canada, and United States.

She has sold more than 200 Rockwell projects from locations in Makati, Pasig, San Juan, Quezon City and Laguna.

Today, she is an Assistant Vice-President and Project Director for The Arton, Rockwell’s premier high-rise development in Katipunan, Quezon City.

On the other hand, Cristobal has rose through the ranks from Assistant Sales Manager to being the current Senior Sales Director at Megaworld Corporation.

She has a demonstrated history of working in the real estate industry, focusing on negotiation, sales, sales management, real estate transactions, and investment properties — which continues to be a huge contribution to the success of Megaworld Corporation.

Don’t miss the chance to meet and listen to them in the 9th edition of the PPIE which will happen from May 12 to 13 at the Grand Zabeel Ballroom of Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai UAE.

For more information and registration for PPIE and PEIS, visit www.ppie.ae and www.ppie.ae/peis/ respectively.