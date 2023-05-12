Kabayan Rico Mondejar to feature the 12 habits of highly successful Filipinos at PPIE 2023

Rico Mondejar Cardoniga, also known as “Kabayan Rico,” is set to present his book entitled “The 12 Habits of Highly Successful OFWs” during the highly anticipated Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023 which will take place from May 12 to 13, 2023 at the Grand Zabeel Ballroom Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai UAE.

Kabayan Rico is the founder of Tatak Pinoy Loud and Proud, a social media page dedicated to the Filipino community. The page contains various segments such as Safety Talk, Pulso ng OFW, Karunungan at Kaalaman, Operation Transformation, Your Voice Matters, Fooducation, The Rare Breed, Friday Fun and Prizes, among others, which shares different contents about the latest events and happenings that concern OFWs.

Furthermore, he is a renowned voice over artist, host, motivational speaker, and book author.

In the event, Kabayan Rico will present his book which emphasizes the importance of developing good habits as a key factor in achieving success, especially for OFWs who face unique challenges living and working abroad.

He will share one of the main highlights of his book — that there are so many Filipinos who can’t save money even if they are working abroad for so many years abroad, and it’s all because of not being able to separate needs and wants, as well as not being able to say no to family.

Through personal experiences and inspiring stories of successful OFWs, Kabayan Rico provides practical tips and strategies for developing these habits, as well as overcoming the obstacles and challenges that OFWs commonly face.

Know how to unlock your inner potential and overcome the challenges of living and working abroad with his presentation, which will take place during the 9th edition of the PPIE which will happen on May 13, 2023 at 11:05AM, at the Grand Zabeel Ballroom Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai UAE.

For further information or to register for PPIE and PEIS, you can visit www.ppie.ae and www.ppie.ae/peis/ respectively.