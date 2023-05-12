Filipino unit owners to bring to light steps on property investments in the nearing PPIE 2023

Christine Erlanda, Associate Partner of Godwin Austen Johnson and Jeana Barrios, Senior Sales Executive of TECOM Group will bring to light steps on making your move towards investing in a property in the upcoming Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023.

Erlanda and Barrios will divulge on the topic “How I made it Happen: Kung kaya ko mag invest, kaya mo din!” wherein they will bare stories of unit owners.

The panel discussion is eyed to enlighten overseas Filipino workers to relate on real stories of fellow Filipinos who have made a leap in real estate investments.

Erlanda is an experienced professional architect. Currently working as an Associate Partner for Godwin Austen Johnson Architects, a leading, award-winning architectural firm in the Middle East, she is responsible for providing design solutions from concept to schematic to detail design stage.

She also develops project proposals and design guidelines, assisting in client presentations, coordinating, and supervising activities of the project team.

Meanwhile, Barrios is a high-energy executive who leads organizations through change and challenge to profitable growth.

At present, she works for TECOM Group known for its 10 business districts catering to six vital knowledge-based economic sectors, including design, education, manufacturing, media, science, and technology.

Discover more of property investments from these powerful women in the 9th edition of the PPIE which will happen from May 12 to 13 at the Grand Zabeel Ballroom of Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai UAE.

For more information and registration for PPIE and PEIS, visit www.ppie.ae and www.ppie.ae/peis/ respectively.