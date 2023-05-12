Filipino photographer, fashion designer, social media influencer to feature ways on turning hobbies into income at PPIE 2023

Salvador M. Codo Jr., Photographer and Founder of Kabayan Kamera Klub, Aaron Escatron Cadenas, Fashion Designer and CEO of Aaronic Atelier, and Marie Bernadette Ortiguerra, Marketing Communications Manager at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai and Social Media Influencer, will share insights on the topic “Earning from your hobbies: How to turn your hobbies and passion to income” during the 9th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) which will be held from May 12 to 13, 2023 at the Grand Zabeel Ballroom Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai UAE.

The discussion will focus on how three generations—Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z—can manage to turn passion into business. They will share insights and experiences on using their talents, skills, and crafts as a way to make their names in the art scene and as a means to earn money.

Codo, being a photographer and president of his own camera club, aims to provide professional programs and personal trainings to enable, empower, and inspire all community members to fulfill their aspirations to the best of their ability.

Meanwhile, Cadenas proves that your passion can be your profession, as he makes a living while doing what he loves—designing award-winning gowns and fashion pieces which makes him a renowned artist in the fashion world.

Further, Ortiguerra, being the Marketing Communications Manager at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai and a Social Media Influencer, has an extensive background in marketing which paved the way for her to connect to various communities and attend prestigious events in the country.

These artists will showcase how leveraging your skills and passions can create new income streams and allow you to earn money doing what you love.

Don’t miss this exciting discussion in the 9th edition of the PPIE which will happen on May 13, 2023 at 8:05PM, at the Grand Zabeel Ballroom Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai UAE.

For further information or to register for PPIE and PEIS, you may visit www.ppie.ae and www.ppie.ae/peis/ respectively.