Filipino influencers in UAE to share tips on saving, investing for OFWs’ ‘for good’ plan in the upcoming PPIE 2023

Influencer Dan Lester Dabon, Philippine Business Council – Dubai & Northern Emirates’ Chairman Edwin Duria, and Financial Coach Jay Tolentino will share tips on saving and investing for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who plan to go home ‘for good’ in the future.

A panel discussion entitled “Changing mindset: Is saving enough para mag ‘for good’?” will be tackled by the three speakers during the upcoming Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023.

The discussion will center on why saving is not enough for you to afford your ‘for good’ plan and why investing makes it faster for you to stay ‘for good’ in the Philippines.

Dabon is a healthcare professional in Abu Dhabi, CEO of DLD Consulting in the Philippines, and a father to Danaya.

He is an OFW who fulfilled his wish to become a full-fledged dad by going through in-vitro fertilization, spending over Php 9 million in the process.

On the other hand, Duria is a Business Development Director who helps individuals and companies to save money when setting up business in the UAE.

He is a Core Member of the Business Group Energizers and is the Owner and Managing Director of PLAY Middle East Business Consultancy FZE, a business consultancy company which focuses on assisting companies with trade license issues as well as individuals with residence visa issues or disputes with their employers.

Meanwhile, Tolentino is a Financial Literacy Advocate and an Independent Financial Coach based in Dubai, UAE.

He hosts the Pera & Purpose Podcast, which teaches people on how to use money as a tool to live a meaningful life.

Join the discussion and catch the three of them in the 9th edition of the PPIE which will happen from May 12 to 13 at the Grand Zabeel Ballroom of Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai UAE.

For more information and registration for PPIE and PEIS, visit www.ppie.ae and www.ppie.ae/peis/ respectively.