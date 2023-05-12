NewsTFT News

Filipino communications experts to share insights on ‘road to financial freedom’ at PPIE 2023

Agnes Marelid, Senior Account Manager at Sandbox Creatives FZE, Jorhie Alban, Head/Director of Communications and CSR at Sanofi, and Cleo Eleazar, PR and Events Manager at RAKEZ, will take part in a panel discussion on the topic “It’s Ok not to be Ok: Breaking the Cycle!” during the 9th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE).

The discussion will feature a group of creative professionals who will share their expertise, experiences, and insights on personal finance, investments, wealth management, and how to achieve such financial independence.

The session includes Marelid, Sandbox Creatives FZE’s Senior Account Manager, who has over two decades of experience working with various established companies in Stockholm, Abu Dhabi, and the Philippines.

She is responsible in handling Sandbox Creatives’ existing accounts as well as exploring and developing new leads and revenue streams. She also focuses on formulating marketing strategies and working with their creative team on developing digital campaigns, which greatly impacts the agency’s ability to deliver fully-integrated digital marketing solutions.

Meanwhile, Alban, with more than 20 years of proven track record in developing award-winning communications strategies, leads programs and teams in both the Public Relations (PR) agency and corporate setting — working with governments and businesses from diverse industries.

As an integral part of the local leadership team being the Head/Director of Communications and CSR at Sanofi, she is responsible for defining and executing the company’s communications and CSR strategy for the region.

Moreover, joining the panel discussion is Eleazar, who is the Public Relations and Events Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ). For 13 years now, she has been responsible for the creation and implementation of PR and events strategies and initiatives in RAKEZ. She has been leading RAKEZ’s Public Relations and Events section, with an aim to ensure that all PR campaigns and various events, both locally and internationally, are consistent with the organisation’s marketing strategies.

Catch these esteemed speakers in this year’s PPIE which will happen on May 13, 2023 at 1:20PM, at the Grand Zabeel Ballroom Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai UAE.

For further information or to register for PPIE and PEIS, you may visit www.ppie.ae and www.ppie.ae/peis/ respectively.

