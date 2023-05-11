Rockwell Land Executive Vice President, PTIC Commercial Attaché to feature ways on how OFWs can invest in PH at PPIE 2023

Valerie Soliven, Executive Vice President at Rockwell Land, and Charmaine Mignon S. Yalong, Commercial Attaché of the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, will grace the stage of this year’s Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) to present the topic “Beyond the Distance: How overseas Filipinos can invest in the Philippines.”

Attendees of the much-anticipated event will take home valuable insights on how to come up with a good investment, how property can be a passive income, and what businesses or investments can Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) start in the Philippines.

As the Executive Vice President, Soliven has broken glass ceilings and helped drive Rockwell Land into its current position as one of the Philippines’ top real estate development companies. She continues to play a major role in expanding Rockwell Land’s geographical reach over the past decade through projects in such key development sectors as residences, commercial and retail centers, as well as hotel and leisure.

Meanwhile, Yalong, as the Commercial Attaché of PTIC, which is the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) representative office for Middle East and Africa, has been working to advance the Philippines’ economic interests in the region through trade and investment promotions, trade policy negotiations, commercial intelligence, and service for Overseas Filipino Investors.

During the event, they will tackle investment options specifically for OFWs. They will enlighten first-time property buyers on how to start their investment journey, explaining the probability and possibility of a good investment — and how it makes a big difference.

Moreover, Soliven and Yalong will dive in deeper and explain how a property can be a passive income for OFWs. Their presentation will exhibit that “passive income real estate” is one of the best ways to gain an additional source of revenue, attain security in retirement, and ultimately design a roadmap to achieving financial freedom.

These reputable speakers are also set to divulge other business and investment opportunities that OFWs can start in the Philippines. Whether an OFW would want to invest in real estate, stocks, franchise, or other businesses, Soliven will provide insights on which kind of investment will work for you.

Don’t miss this important and timely presentation in the 9th edition of the PPIE which will happen on May 12, 2023 at 6:05PM, at the Grand Zabeel Ballroom Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai UAE.

For further information or to register for PPIE and PEIS, you may visit www.ppie.ae and www.ppie.ae/peis/ respectively.