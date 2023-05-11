RLC to feature premium developments, special promos in PH in the upcoming PPIE 2023

Romina Michelle Domingo, Ownership Solutions Head of RLC Residences, will feature premium property developments of RLC in the Philippines and the importance of the venture in the upcoming Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023.

Domingo will present the topic “Premium Development: Premium Investment,” and will showcase RLC’s premium properties such as Mantawi Residences and Le Pont Residences.

Domingo is a strong sales professional skilled in Commercial Leasing, Negotiation, Operations Management, Customer Service, and Sales.

With its tagline “Raise, Live, Connect,” RLC elevates its design and quality standards of new residential properties resulting in standout developments that can truly attract overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), especially in the UAE where a big number of OFWs are situated.

Don’t miss the chance to grab special promos and deals with Domingo during the 9th edition of the PPIE which will happen from May 12 to 13 at the Grand Zabeel Ballroom of Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai UAE.

For more information and registration for PPIE and PEIS, visit www.ppie.ae and www.ppie.ae/peis/ respectively.