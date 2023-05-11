NewsTFT News

Property experts from Ayala, VHermosa to tackle rural developments in PH during the most-anticipated PPIE 2023

Manny Arbues, Regional Head for Asia, Oceania, Europe, Middle East and Africa of Ayala Land International Sales, Inc. and Jeannie Rentoy Blas, Senior Sales Director and International Marketing of VHermosa Bright Corporation will tackle rural property developments in the Philippines in the upcoming Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023.

Arbues and Blas will talk over the topic “Work in Manila, Live outside Manila: The post pandemic effect” which will give overseas Filipino workers information on leading areas outside the capital city that are conducive and accessible.

Arbues is an experienced Regional Head with a demonstrated history of working in the real estate industry.

WhatsApp Image 2023 05 10 at 5.46.34 PM

 

He is a strong business development professional equipped with skills in Sellers, Negotiation, Sales, Real Estate Development, and Real Property.

Arbues graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Architecture focused on Architecture from the University of the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Blas is responsible for selling leisure farms and developing promotional strategies to enhance brand awareness and sales for VHermosa Bright Corp.

WhatsApp Image 2023 05 10 at 11.16.15 AM

Both experts will share top places near Manila that are convenient and are being developed such as Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, Pampanga.

Further, they will explain in the panel discussion the changes in vertical and horizontal properties.

Don’t miss the chance to meet and listen to them in the 9th edition of the PPIE which will happen from May 12 to 13 at the Grand Zabeel Ballroom of Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai UAE.

For more information and registration for PPIE and PEIS, visit www.ppie.ae and www.ppie.ae/peis/ respectively.

 

