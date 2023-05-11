Maria Luisa Bautista Naguiat to highlight Rockwell Land’s 790-dirham monthly home investment at PPIE 2023

Rockwell Land’s Head of International Sales Maria Luisa Bautista Naguiat is set to provide a compelling presentation about “Your Dream Quality Home: Made Reachable” during the much-awaited Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023 which will take place from May 12 to 13, 2023 at the Grand Zabeel Ballroom Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai UAE.

From being a management trainee to becoming a member of the sales team, Naguiat has paved her way to being the Head of the International Sales and introduced Rockwell to different markets in Singapore, Jakarta, Hong kong, Malaysia, Kapan, Canada, and United States.

She has sold more than 200 Rockwell projects from locations in Makati, Pasig, San Juan, Quezon City and Laguna.

Today, she holds the position of Assistant Vice-President and Project Director for The Arton, Rockwell’s premier high-rise development in Katipunan, Quezon City.

Her presentation will feature how you can invest in a property from Rockwell Land for as low as 790 dirhams per month. Rockwell Land takes pride in this investment opportunity, as it gives Filipinos, especially OFWs, a chance of having their own property without getting to spend too much of their well-earned money.

Naguiat will shift the attendees’ perspective from having short-term enjoyment such as gadgets, dining, vacation, or shopping sprees to prioritizing on investing in a Rockwell property that can provide long-term benefits.

Over the years, Rockwell Land has expanded its portfolio of properties for sale and rent in Makati and other major cities in the Philippines, resulting in increasingly diverse communities.

Catch her presentation and take advantage of this one-of-a-kind investment opportunity in the 9th edition of the PPIE which will happen on May 12, 2023 at 8:05PM, at the Grand Zabeel Ballroom Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai UAE.

For further information or to register for PPIE and PEIS, you can visit www.ppie.ae and www.ppie.ae/peis/ respectively.