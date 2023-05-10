Aguila Gourmet Meats: Filipinos in the UAE can’t get enough!

Since its first introduction in the UAE market two months ago, products of Aguila Gourmet Meats have been making their way into the kitchens of OFWs in the country.

Aguila’s premium meat products are made from 100% meat with no extenders or fillers, carefully handpicked for Filipinos in the UAE who are missing the taste of home. Some of the products include Chorizo Bilbao, Lucban Longganisa, Hungarian Sausage, Hams, Bacons, Dried Salamis, and many more.

They offer a wide range of fresh and frozen meats that are made from the finest ingredients. Their products are carefully crafted to ensure that every bite is full of flavor and packed with the authentic Filipino taste that we all love.

Widely available in branches of West Zone Supermarkets, Filipinos in the UAE now have easy access to high-quality meats at a very affordable price. Some Filipino customers who expressed their love and excitement for Aguila Gourmet Meats are:

Belle Madrigal from Al Barsha, said that she has been looking for the perfect meat product to cook every morning before going to work, and when she tried Aguila’s country bacon and Hungarian sausage, she found her new favorite breakfast meal.

“Wala akong masyadong time in the morning to prepare my breakfast, pero ‘yung country bacon and Hungarian sausage ng Aguila ay super easy to cook. With just a few minutes of preparation, nakakakain na ako ng super sarap na breakfast, sobrang tender at lasang lasa mo ang pure meat, bagay na bagay sa paborito kong fried rice!” Madrigal said.

Meanwhile, Gian Viason from Al Nahda, said that he was glad to see Aguila’s premium meat products available in the nearest West Zone Supermarket in his house.

“Mahilig kaming mag-try ng mga panibagong meat products na pwedeng i-share tuwing may gathering with friends and family. Readily accessible ang products ng Aguila kasi hindi ko na kailangang bumiyahe ng malayo para makabili ng high-quality meats sa ibang store. Gustong gusto namin ‘yung lasa ng salami, pepperoni, at country ham ng Aguila, sobrang dali lang i-prepare at mura pa! Nag-uunahan lagi kami ng friends ko kapag ‘yan ‘yung nakahanda sa kainan,” Viason said.

All products of Aguila Gourmet Meats can be purchased exclusively at West Zone Supermarkets across the UAE.

So what are you waiting for? Visit one of their locations today and enjoy premium meat products at a budget-friendly price!