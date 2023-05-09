NewsTFT News

Tulfo files bill seeking to enhance financial literacy for OFWs

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report52 mins ago

Senator Raffy Tulfo has filed a bill pushing to provide free financial literacy training and seminars to overseas Filipino workers (OFWS) which will be part of their pre-departure and post-arrival seminars.

Tulfo said this is needed so that OFWs will not become victims of numerous online investment scams.

Senate Bill No. (SB) 2078 aims to provide OFWs with the tools to better manage their finances.

“Numerous overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are victimized by various investment and online scams. Due to a lack of financial knowledge, a great number of OFWs are exploited and swindled off their hard-earned money and return home to their families empty-handed,” Tulfo said.

“As such, financial education remains the key component to equip Filipinos, most importantly OFWs, with the skills and knowledge to make sound financial choices,” the bill’s explanatory note added.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said that there is still a low financial literacy rate among average Filipinos making it difficult for them to save, invest, and loan among others.

Under the bill, OFWs shall undergo mandatory financial literacy training seminars which shall become an integral part of the Pre-Departure Orientation Seminar (PDOS). Post-Arrival Training Seminars (PATS) on financial literacy shall likewise be required of OFWs in the country of their destination.

The mandatory seminars will be spearheaded by the Department of Finance in coordination with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report52 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS gidwani parvez

Exploring Lucrative Opportunities: Panel Discussion on Investing in the Philippines

53 seconds ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 09T094021.829

PH welcomes largest batch of repatriated OFWs from Sudan

20 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 09T093438.132

Remains of four OFWs from Taiwan arrive in PH

26 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 08T184813.125

What’s Your Dream House? PPIE opens poster-making, miniature house-making for PH schools in the UAE

15 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button