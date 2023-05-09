OFWs must receive financial literacy training to avoid scams

A measure was filed aiming to provide overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) free financial and literacy programs to avoid being victims of numerous online investment scams.

Senator Raffy Tulfo has filed Senate Bill No. (SB) 2078, which is set to give OFWs with the tools to better manage their finances. He said that literacy training programs will be part of their pre-departure and post-arrival seminars.

“Numerous overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are victimized by various investment and online scams. Due to a lack of financial knowledge, a great number of OFWs are exploited and swindled off their hard-earned money and return home to their families empty-handed,” Tulfo said.

“As such, financial education remains the key component to equip Filipinos, most importantly OFWs, with the skills and knowledge to make sound financial choices,” the bill’s explanatory note added.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said that there is still a low financial literacy rate among average Filipinos making it difficult for them to save, invest, and loan among others.

Under the bill, OFWs shall undergo mandatory financial literacy training seminars which shall become an integral part of the Pre-Departure Orientation Seminar (PDOS). Post-Arrival Training Seminars (PATS) on financial literacy shall likewise be required of OFWs in the country of their destination.

The mandatory seminars will be spearheaded by the Department of Finance in coordination with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).