NewsTFT News

Marcos departs for Indonesia to attend ASEAN Summit

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

President Bongbong Marcos departed for Indonesia to attend the 42nd ASEAN Summit this week.

Marcos said that he will assert the importance of ASEAN centrality in the region despite existing geopolitical rivalries.

“My participation will serve to promote and protect the interest of the country including our continued efforts toward economic growth, attaining food and energy security, promoting trade and investment, combating transnational crimes such as the trafficking of persons, and protecting migrant workers in crisis situations,” Marcos said in his pre-departure speech.

The opening ceremony for the summit will be on May 10, Wednesday.

“The leaders of ASEAN will also exchange views on pressing issues of common concerns such as developments in the South China Sea, the situation in Myanmar, and major power rivalries, amongst others,” Marcos said.

The chief executive added that he is also attending the 15th Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area.

“In these meetings, we will have the opportunity to highlight the importance of strengthening cooperation in the BIMP-EAGA sub-region to sustain a striving economy,” the president said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

NAIA PH Generic Immigration Departure Card 7

OFWs must receive financial literacy training to avoid scams

60 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 09T160247.101

17-year-old set to complete high school along with 3 college degrees

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 09T145440.075

Vic Sotto reveals TAPE already paid P30-million debt to him

3 hours ago
teves

DOJ says Arnie Teves seeks asylum in Timor-Leste

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button