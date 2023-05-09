NewsTFT News

High-ranking officials of Business Councils to discuss entrepreneurial insights on the UAE business ecosystem at PPIE 2023

High-ranking officials of Business Councils from around the globe are set to join together in a panel discussion on the “Entrepreneurial Insights on the UAE Business Ecosystem: Perspective from Business” on May 12, 2023 at 1:20PM, during the 9th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE).

The session will be headed by Mr. Edwin Duria, Chairman of the Philippine Business Council – Dubai, Mr. Massimo Falcioni, Vice President and Secretary General of the Italian Business Council, and Mr. Gau Raganit, Chairman of the Philippine Business Council – Abu Dhabi.

These industry professionals will share their experiences and insights into the challenges and opportunities faced by start-ups and SMEs operating in the UAE.

The panel discussion will also cover topics such as navigating local regulations, establishing a strong network, and valuable government initiatives that can help entrepreneurs thrive and grow their businesses.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as professionals of diverse nationalities will share a stage to learn from the ups and downs of starting and running a business outside of their home country, and how each experience is essential in the growth of their organization.

Catch their panel discussion in the first ever Philippine Economic and Investment Summit (PEIS) during this year’s PPIE which will happen on May 12, 2023 at 1:20PM, at the Grand Zabeel Ballroom Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai UAE.

For further information or to register for PPIE and PEIS, you may visit www.ppie.ae and www.ppie.ae/peis/ respectively.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

