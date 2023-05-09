DOJ says Arnie Teves seeks asylum in Timor-Leste

The Department of Justice said that suspended Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves is seeking asylum in Timor Leste.

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla said that Teves entered Timor Leste last week and eyes to seek an asylum status.

Remulla cited the information from Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Philippine Ambassador to Timor-Leste.

“There is already an alarm sounded off every time he enters another country. All countries inform the Philippines if that person enters the boundaries of that country,” Remulla said.

Remulla said that Philippine authorities told Timor Leste that Teves is a person of interest in murder cases and is being considered for designation as a terrorist.

“We don’t see any political reason for him to seek political asylum in Timor-Leste. It’s really for not wanting to face the consequences of certain actions by which he is being held to account for in the courts of law,” he said.

Remulla said that he already asked Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo to inform the Timor Leste government on the possible terrorist tag of Teves.