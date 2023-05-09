17-year-old set to complete high school along with 3 college degrees

A 17-year-old teen from Arizona is not wasting any time as he will graduate this spring not only with his high school diploma, but also with three college degrees.

According to Good Morning America (GMA), Tristan Andrade started taking online college courses when he was just in the sixth grade. He later joined the concurrent enrollment program offered by Estrella Mountain Community College in Arizona by eight grade, which allowed him to take college classes both online and in person while he finished his home-school high school curriculum.

Andrade took up associate’s degrees in artificial intelligence, computer science, and mathematics. He is set to receive his diplomas next Friday.

In an interview with GMA, Andrade said: “It would save me years of time and money and really helped me pursue my interests faster.”

“AI is definitely my favorite because it’s my passion and it’s the field that I hope to go into,” he explained.

GMA also spoke with Rey Rivera, the president of Estrella Mountain Community College, who said that Andrade’s story is a “very unique” one. He explained that there are 1,500 students who participate in the community college’s early college programs, including concurrent enrollment, but Andrade stood out among the rest as he will be graduating with three outstanding degrees.

“We’re extremely proud of Tristan. I’ve heard of cases where students have certainly completed an associate’s degree while in high school. It’s just the number — having three associate’s — that’s not really common,” he said. At his young age, Andrade is grateful for what he has accomplished but he is laser-focused on the dreams he has yet to fulfill. “It feels amazing. I’ve been working up to this moment my whole life and it just means a lot to me because it marks the beginning of a new chapter of my journey,” he told GMA. “The biggest piece of advice I can give to others doing this is to really make as many connections as possible and to really learn from others as much as you can,” he added. Andrade will attend Arizona State University this fall to continue his studies and take up programs in artificial intelligence and computer science, as well as to get his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in an accelerated 4 + 1 program.