United Cebuanos UAE celebrates 11th year anniversary

Members of the United Cebuanos UAE have recently come together to celebrate their 11th year anniversary on April 29, 2023 at the Edge Hotel Creekside, Deira, Dubai.

Hitting another milestone, this Visayan community hailed from Cebu, Philippines continues to be a perfect avenue to support the Filipino community through their programs and initiatives in the UAE.

The event was headed by their newly-elected Chairman Yankee Mellijor, who expressed his gratitude to the founders of the United Cebuano UAE in his speech.

“First of all, I couldn’t pass the days without congratulating all my fellow Cebuanos on our recent 11th anniversary, a memorable night to remember. I want to offer my appreciation to one and all, for your commitment to our association,” Mellijor said.

“And to our special guests, Hon. Vice Consul Jim Jimeno and Cultural Attache Ms. Joie Badilla, thank for joining us, your time and attention are truly appreciated. Lastly, to my fellow Execoms, we couldn’t have pulled the event without your hard work and dedication. I look forward seeing you all future events!” he added.

The event was also attended by esteemed leaders and officers of the community including Vice Consul Jim Jimeno, Cultural Attache Joie Badilla, FILSOC representative Francis Jopia, radio personality Kuya Bluebird, Vice Chairman Ethel Q. Boquecosa, Secretary Aya G. Nonol, Treasurer Michael A. Binolirao, Auditor Leizyl M. Misa, and DOE Bonita Jumao-as.

The occasion was made extra special by giving awards to exemplary members and leaders: Erwin Manubag, Mirafe J. Nur, Jeralden T. Pinez, Aldrin B. Dinglasa, and Emil B. Dinglasa received awards for previous officers; Ruth Magpulong received the “Longevity” award, Egie “Kawaii” Esma received the “Service” award, UC Drums and Bugle Corp. & UC Dancers received the “Performers” award, and Romar Alcee Lawas received the “Outstanding Choreographer” award.

Living up to their battle cry “Padayon sa Paglambo Sugbuanon” which means “continue to have progress, Cebuanos,” the organization is fully geared up for their lineup of events to further build camaraderie among members of the Filipino community in the country.