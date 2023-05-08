Sharjah Police help stranded tourist fly home

A tourist stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to financial problems has been assisted by the Sharjah Police to safely fly home to his country on Friday.

In an Instagram post, the Sharjah Police said that they were patrolling Sharjah’s Airport Road when they saw the tourist. He was sitting on the grass under a bridge leading to the Sharjah International Airport, looking exhausted and somewhat in a poor state, according to the police.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by شرطة الشارقة (@shjpolice)

The patrol officers took him to nearest police station and discovered that the tourist was from Russia, and he came to the country in April to cycle across the emirates. Eventually, he ran out of money and got stranded in the UAE. The police said that he struggled to communicate his problems as he did not speak English well.

Learning about his situation, the police immediately helped the tourist by booking him a hotel room and buying a plane ticket.

A team accompanied him to the Sharjah International Airport and ensured that all travel procedures were smooth.

“The General Command of Sharjah Police affirms its community responsibility by strengthening communication and support to community members from citizens, residents, and visitors of the state from different countries of the world,” Sharjah Police wrote on its Instagram post.

“It has taken care to follow up all procedures that ensure the safety of the tourist and safe return to his homeland, which emphasizes its security role in enhancing the quality of life in various ways and its aspects as security and social to society members,” it added.