PH unemployment rate drops to 4.7% in March 2023

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has reported on Monday that the unemployment rate in the Philippines has dropped to 4.7 percent in March, with 2.42 million Filipinos available and seeking for jobs.

In a report from Inquirer, National Statistician Dennis Mapa said that the unemployment rate was 4.8 percent last February and 5.8 percent in March 2022.

It further said that in March, the number of jobseekers decreased by 58,000 compared with February and by 461,000 compared with March last year.

According to PSA’s data, the industries that mostly contributed to reducing the unemployment rate in the country are the following: transportation and storage, accommodation and food service activities, wholesale and retail trade, and construction.

Meanwhile, most jobs were lost in the following sectors: agriculture and forestry, financial and insurance activities, manufacturing, and human health and social work activities.

In a report from CNN, Mapa said in a briefing that “the country’s unemployment situation has been improving since the second half of 2022 as the current administration ended tougher COVID-19 restrictions.”

