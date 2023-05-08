NewsTFT News

LTO, DICT to launch digital driver’s license

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera7 hours ago

Courtesy: Jay Art Tugade/Facebook

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has announced its collaboration with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to launch an electronic version of the driver’s license, or “digital license” as alternative to the current physical cards.

In a release, LTO Chief Jay Art Tugade stated that “the digital license will serve as an electronic alternative to the physical driver’s license card and will be integrated into the “super app” under development by the DICT.”

“The advantage of the digital license is that motorists can present it to law enforcement officers during apprehension. It is equivalent to presenting the physical driver’s license,” Tugade explained.

“We also appreciate the way the super app functions similarly to a wallet, containing all government IDs, among other things, within your mobile device,” he added.

Recently, the country faced a shortage of plastic driver’s license cards. As a solution, the LTO issued “temporary license documents” where they printed the official receipt (OR) of the driver’s license on a paper.

Tugade said that these digital license aims to replace the OR as temporary driver’s license currently printed on paper.

Moreover, the public will be able to use the “super app” for other transactions such as license renewals, registration renewals, and online payments.

The LTO chief also confirmed that the existing security features of the driver’s license would be integrated into the digital version, in addition to the super app’s security measures.

“Simplifying and digitalizing more services will ultimately aid the agency in eradicating corruption,” he said, emphasizing LTO and DICT’s e-governance partnership.

In March, the LTO and the DICT has entered into an e-governance partnership aiming to strengthen the digitalization of systems and processes in government agencies.

Both agencies are commitment to digitalizing as many services as possible.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera7 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 05 08T184813.125

What’s Your Dream House? PPIE opens poster-making, miniature house-making for PH schools in the UAE

9 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 05 08 at 16.29.17

MWO-Dubai holds special services for OFWs in Ajman

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 08T144045.398

United Cebuanos UAE celebrates 11th year anniversary

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 08T130737.273

Heart Evangelista congratulates Bea Alonzo on theater stint

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button