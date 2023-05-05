UAE Vice President to attend King Charles III’s coronation

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, has arrived in London on Thursday to attend the coronation ceremony of His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

In a report from WAM, Sheikh Mansour will attend on behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

He is set to attend the official reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday, where heads of state, government, and dignitaries will be present.