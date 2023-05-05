NewsTFT News

UAE Vice President to attend King Charles III’s coronation

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera10 hours ago

Courtesy: WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, has arrived in London on Thursday to attend the coronation ceremony of His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

In a report from WAM, Sheikh Mansour will attend on behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

He is set to attend the official reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday, where heads of state, government, and dignitaries will be present.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

