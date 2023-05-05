UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi becomes first person to practice Jiu Jitsu in space

UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi continues to make history in space as he becomes the first person to wear a kimono and practice Jiu Jitsu on board the International Space Station (ISS).

On Thursday, Al Neyadi shared on Twitter a six-minute long video of him floating aboard the ISS and demonstrating some Jiu Jitsu moves, while wearing a traditional kimono.

Discipline, focus, & adaptability I gained from #JiuJitsu have been invaluable to me on the ISS. Even in microgravity, the moves & postures I learned on Earth serve me well up here.

Oss! 🥋 What Jiu-Jitsu moves would you be interested in doing in space?#UAEJJF #FromMatsToStars pic.twitter.com/hQ0ZoHu7Oy — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) May 4, 2023

“Discipline, focus, & adaptability I gained from #JiuJitsu have been invaluable to me on the ISS. Even in microgravity, the moves & postures I learned on Earth serve me well up here,” he wrote on his Tweet.

In the video, he said: “I love Jiu Jitsu. I’ve been doing Jiu Jitsu for so many years. And I think Jiu Jitsu helped me a lot during my preparation with this mission, and getting adapted to the environment here on the International Space Station.”

Al Neyadi recalled the trainings and experiments he has been doing while on the ISS, and explained how his passion for the sport is paying off as he continues to embark on his other passion of being an astronaut.

“It’s really fun to work and live on board the International Space Station. And I’m really happy that I’m transferring whatever I learned during my training in the sport of Jiu Jitsu here to the International Space Station,” he said.

He ended the video by asking the viewers their ideas and requests for some Jiu Jitsu moves that he can do onboard the ISS, indicating that we may see more tricks from the astronaut.