NewsTFT News

UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi becomes first person to practice Jiu Jitsu in space

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera10 hours ago

Courtesy: Sultan Al Neyadi/Twitter

UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi continues to make history in space as he becomes the first person to wear a kimono and practice Jiu Jitsu on board the International Space Station (ISS).

On Thursday, Al Neyadi shared on Twitter a six-minute long video of him floating aboard the ISS and demonstrating some Jiu Jitsu moves, while wearing a traditional kimono.

Discipline, focus, & adaptability I gained from #JiuJitsu have been invaluable to me on the ISS. Even in microgravity, the moves & postures I learned on Earth serve me well up here,” he wrote on his Tweet.

In the video, he said: “I love Jiu Jitsu. I’ve been doing Jiu Jitsu for so many years. And I think Jiu Jitsu helped me a lot during my preparation with this mission, and getting adapted to the environment here on the International Space Station.”

Al Neyadi recalled the trainings and experiments he has been doing while on the ISS, and explained how his passion for the sport is paying off as he continues to embark on his other passion of being an astronaut.

“It’s really fun to work and live on board the International Space Station. And I’m really happy that I’m transferring whatever I learned during my training in the sport of Jiu Jitsu here to the International Space Station,” he said.

He ended the video by asking the viewers their ideas and requests for some Jiu Jitsu moves that he can do onboard the ISS, indicating that we may see more tricks from the astronaut.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera10 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 05 05T160009.350

OFW wins AED 100,000 with only AED 25 in O! Millionaire’s draw

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 05T155211.481

Pia Wurtzbach announces marriage with Jeremy Jauncey

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 05T134909.753

‘Badjao Girl’ graduates from senior high school

7 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 02T174940.730

Marcos hopes to work with US in establishing virology, vaccine institute

7 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button