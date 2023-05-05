Marcos hopes to work with US in establishing virology, vaccine institute

President Bongbong Marcos is hopeful that the Philippines and the United States can work together to create a vaccine and virology institute in the Philippines.

“Building on our science, technology, and innovation engagements, we hope to work with the United States in establishing the Virology and Vaccine Institute of the Philippines,” Marcos said in a forum in Washington D.C.

“We can jointly work on the training of technicians and specialists including post-graduate education scholarships; providing necessary equipment and implements for the Center; and establishing what is envisioned to be the first Bio-Safety Level 4 Laboratory in the country,” he added.

Marcos said he is looking forward to welcome pharmaceutical companies.

“We will require massive investment in the human, physical, and technological resources of the Philippine Genome Center, including access to artificial intelligence tools, training of technicians and of scientists, equipment, and relevant research. There are existing cooperative projects that can be built upon or expanded,” he said.