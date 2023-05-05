NewsTFT News

Marcos hopes to work with US in establishing virology, vaccine institute

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

File Photo

President Bongbong Marcos is hopeful that the Philippines and the United States can work together to create a vaccine and virology institute in the Philippines.

“Building on our science, technology, and innovation engagements, we hope to work with the United States in establishing the Virology and Vaccine Institute of the Philippines,” Marcos said in a forum in Washington D.C.

“We can jointly work on the training of technicians and specialists including post-graduate education scholarships; providing necessary equipment and implements for the Center; and establishing what is envisioned to be the first Bio-Safety Level 4 Laboratory in the country,” he added.

Marcos said he is looking forward to welcome pharmaceutical companies.

“We will require massive investment in the human, physical, and technological resources of the Philippine Genome Center, including access to artificial intelligence tools, training of technicians and of scientists, equipment, and relevant research. There are existing cooperative projects that can be built upon or expanded,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 05 05T160009.350

OFW wins AED 100,000 with only AED 25 in O! Millionaire’s draw

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 05T155211.481

Pia Wurtzbach announces marriage with Jeremy Jauncey

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 05T134909.753

‘Badjao Girl’ graduates from senior high school

7 hours ago
jayart tugade

LTO to shorten driver’s license application exam

8 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button