LTO to shorten driver’s license application exam

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has announced on Thursday that it is eyeing to shorten the examination for driver’s license applicants as a way to eliminate their reliance on fixers.

LTO Chief Jay Art Tugade said in a statement that the “lengthy” application procedure is one of the reasons why many applicants tend to rely on fixers.

“The instruction I gave to our committee was to compress the exam. This exam reportedly takes about two hours. The agency is now studying how to shorten the exam,” Tugade said.

“I believe that by reducing the exam duration, our applicants will not seek out fixers and will opt to take the exam themselves,” he added.

LTO has formed a committee to review the current exams and to condense the content “without sacrificing the purpose” and still help drivers to become competent.

The exams under review include the licenses for a non-professional driver, new conductor, changing the classification from non-professional to professional, and adding a restriction code.

The committee is also studying to make the questionnaires “customized,” depending on the license classification or driver’s license code the applicant is applying for.