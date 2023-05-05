NewsTFT News

LTO to shorten driver’s license application exam

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera8 hours ago

LTO Chief Jay Art Tugade | File Photo

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has announced on Thursday that it is eyeing to shorten the examination for driver’s license applicants as a way to eliminate their reliance on fixers.

LTO Chief Jay Art Tugade said in a statement that the “lengthy” application procedure is one of the reasons why many applicants tend to rely on fixers.

“The instruction I gave to our committee was to compress the exam. This exam reportedly takes about two hours. The agency is now studying how to shorten the exam,” Tugade said.

“I believe that by reducing the exam duration, our applicants will not seek out fixers and will opt to take the exam themselves,” he added.

LTO has formed a committee to review the current exams and to condense the content “without sacrificing the purpose” and still help drivers to become competent.

The exams under review include the licenses for a non-professional driver, new conductor, changing the classification from non-professional to professional, and adding a restriction code.

The committee is also studying to make the questionnaires “customized,” depending on the license classification or driver’s license code the applicant is applying for.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera8 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 05 05T160009.350

OFW wins AED 100,000 with only AED 25 in O! Millionaire’s draw

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 05T155211.481

Pia Wurtzbach announces marriage with Jeremy Jauncey

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 05T134909.753

‘Badjao Girl’ graduates from senior high school

7 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 02T174940.730

Marcos hopes to work with US in establishing virology, vaccine institute

7 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button