Dubai to build world’s first 3D-printed mosque

The world’s first 3D-printed mosque is set to be constructed in Dubai by 2025 through the emirate’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD).

It will measure up to 2,000 square metres and it can accommodate 600 worshippers once completed.

The project will be built in Bur Dubai, one of the oldest neighborhoods in the emirate, over the next two years.

In a report from Trade Arabia, IACAD said that it will take about four months to complete the 3D printing of the building’s structure and another 12 months to fully fit it out with the appropriate facilities.

IACAD Director General Dr. Hamad bin Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani said that it will take three workers to operate the 3D robotic printer, which will print two sq m per hour.

He also mentioned that a combination of raw materials and carefully prepared concrete will be used to build the mosque.

“Using 3D printing will reduce the construction material wastes. It is friendly to the environment. The mosque represents the vision of our wise leadership,” Al Shaibani explained.

According to him, the cost of building the mosque will be 30% more than the normal way because it is the first of its kind in the world and that its cost “will be similar in the future with 30 years building guarantee.”