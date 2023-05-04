UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shares stunning photo of Dubai from space

UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has posted on his social media account on Wednesday a breathtaking photo of the emirate of Dubai taken from space.

“Dubai shines almost as bright as the stars up here,” he wrote on his caption on Twitter.

حتى من خارج الكوكب .. دبي كوكبٌ آخر 🤍✨ Dubai shines almost as bright as the stars up here. #MyDubai 🤍✨ pic.twitter.com/cWe74Ku5DM — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) May 3, 2023

In the photo, Al Neyadi showcased Dubai’s beauty as he captured its cityscape during night time from the International Space Station. It displayed the well-lit buildings and roads of the emirate, highlighting its famous landmark Palm Jumeirah.

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, shared Al Neyadi’s photo on his Twitter account and said: “An awe-inspiring photograph of Dubai taken by Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi from the @Space_Station paints a picture of the nation’s extraordinary achievements both on Earth and beyond.”

On April 28, Al Neyadi carved his name in history as the first Arab astronaut to perform a spacewalk. He and his colleague Steven Bowen carried out several tasks which includes changing the Radio Frequency Group unit and preparing for the installation of solar panels.