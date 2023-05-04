Save More on Your Next Getaway with Singapore Airlines’ Early Bird Fares and Mastercard® Promo

Are you dreaming of exploring new destinations and experiencing new cultures? Look no further because Singapore Airlines has got you covered! And with their Special Early Bird Fares, made even more special with Mastercard®, you can travel to your favorite destinations without breaking the bank.

With the tagline, “Save more on flights. Save even more with Mastercard®,” Singapore Airlines invites you to experience their award-winning service with incredible savings. And to make it even better, customers can enjoy further discounts on already discounted fares by booking directly on any Singapore Airlines online channels with their Mastercard® using promo code MCGETAWAY.

Starting from May 2, 2023 to May 29, 2023, you can book your special early bird promo fares for travel from Dubai from August 1, 2023 to April 30, 2024. Do keep in mind that blackout dates apply from December 1, 2023 to January 10, 2024.

You can travel to exciting destinations such as Manila, Cebu, and Davao with fares starting from as low as AED 1,605, AED 1,535, and AED 1,545 respectively, using the Mastercard promo code MCGETAWAY.

And if you’re looking to explore other destinations in Southeast Asia such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore, or North Asia including Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, China, and Australia, you enjoy special fares too.

What are you waiting for? Book now by clicking here: https://bit.ly/3n7EcqI and experience a memorable trip with Singapore Airlines, made even more special with Mastercard®. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to save more on flights and save even more with Mastercard®.