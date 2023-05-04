NewsTFT News

LuLu Hypermarket wins prestigious Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA) 2023 Award, Recognizes LuLu’s Unwavering Commitment To Quality And Business Excellence

LuLu Hypermarket has been recognized for its outstanding commitment to quality and business excellence, receiving the prestigious Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA) during the 20th cycle of the awards held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. As the flagship retail division of the LuLu International Group, LuLu Hypermarket has been acknowledged for its dedication to delivering exceptional value and experiences to customers in all aspects of its business.

The awards were presented by HH Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to Ashraf Ali, Executive Director of LuLu Group at a glittering ceremony held at the Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi in the presence of ministers, government officials, diplomats and business leaders.

The award is based on the EFQM excellence model, which LuLu Hypermarket has fully embraced. The SKEA Awards follow a rigorous process that adheres to the principles of the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) and involves evaluating organizations based on various benchmarks such as leadership, people, strategy, partnerships and resources, processes, products, services, and contribution to society.

Other winners include ADIB, Etihad Rail, Transguard Group, Al Masaood Automobiles and Al Watba National Insurance Company.

Ashraf Ali, Executive Director of LuLu Group, expressed his pride and appreciation upon receiving the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA), saying “Winning the prestigious SKEA Award is the outcome of implementing Business Excellence Programs across all our processes and developing an excellence culture with the direct involvement of all stakeholders. LuLu’s business approach is not limited to just meeting the needs and expectations of customers and other stakeholders but to exceed them.”

LuLu Hypermarket, has been consistently recognized for its commitment to business excellence, having won several prestigious awards in the past such as DQA, SKEA and RetailME.

