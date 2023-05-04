NewsTFT News

Facebook users report losing files on messenger app

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera6 hours ago

Several Facebook users are reporting that their files uploaded on FB Messenger app have been lost.

Based on Down Detector site, at least 600 reports were recorded on the Meta-owned messaging app.

“Life update? Eto nagluluksa sa pagkawala ng old photos ko sa Messenger,” one user said.

“So, apparently all my media files and links have been wiped out from Facebook Messenger when the app was down the other day. Check your media, files and link folder on your Messenger to see if previously shared images are still there. Mine is gone,” another one added.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers also noticed the changes on the messenger app.

“Some teacher- netizens have reported experiencing problems in using Facebook Messenger today,” they wrote on Twitter.

Meta however said there were no known issued when it comes to the app.

“The service is up and running with no known issues,” the app wrote.

