DSWD to provide paid internship for indigent students

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has announced on Wednesday that they are offering indigent students a chance at a paid internship.

The department will provide a total of 75 slots for each DSWD Field Office and 35 slots for its Central Office in Quezon City.

College students from 19 to 25 years old who are in their third and fourth year in college are eligible to apply for the internship.

DSWD is set to start accepting applicants for the Government Internship Program from May 9 until May 12 this year.

The applicant’s monthly family income must not be more than the current poverty threshold of P12,082 to qualify for the program.

Applicants are also required to present their COVID-19 vaccination cards.

The qualified participants will render 30 working days of service and will receive a stipend of 75 percent of the existing regional wage rate.

“Through the program, participants are able to gain valuable experience in public service which will be useful when they join the Philippine workforce,” DSWD said in a statement.