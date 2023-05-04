NewsTFT News

Commercial Attaché at Philippine Trade and Investment Center to tackle opportunities for international and Filipino investors in the Philippines at PPIE 2023

Charmaine Mignon S. Yalong, Commercial Attaché of the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, will be joining the Philippine Economic and Investment Summit (PEIS) during the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023 to present her topic about “Opportunities Awaiting International and Filipino Investors in the Philippines.”

PTIC Dubai is the Department of Trade and Industry’s representative office for Middle East and Africa, working to advance the Philippines’ economic interests in the region through trade and investment promotions, trade policy negotiations, commercial intelligence, and service for Overseas Filipino Investors.

Yalong was concurrently appointed Business Program Director of the Philippines Pavilion in 2018, where she was tasked with the development, management, and overall implementation of the business program of the Philippine participation to Expo 2020 Dubai.

In this year’s PPIE, Yalong will discuss the topic “Opportunities Awaiting International and Filipino Investors in the Philippines” which aims to shed light on how investors can take a part in these opportunities by understanding the initiatives launched by the Department of Trade and Industry to help investors. Furthermore, it aims to give an overview of the procedure for importing and distributing Philippine products/brands to the Middle East market, encompassing requisite permits, regulations, and certifications, in addition to appropriate channels for franchising Philippine brands in the Middle East.

Catch her presentation in the first ever PEIS during the 9th edition of the PPIE which will happen on May 12, 2023 at 11:50AM, at the Grand Zabeel Ballroom Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai UAE.

For further information or to register for PPIE and PEIS, please visit www.ppie.ae and www.ppie.ae/peis/ respectively.

