UAE sends urgent food supplies to Sudanese refugees at the Chadian border

As the third evacuation plane from Sudan arrived in the UAE carrying 126 evacuees, the UAE has also sent a plane that carries urgent food supplies to Abeche Airport on the Sudanese-Chadian border to provide urgent support to Sudanese refugees affected by the current conditions in the sisterly Republic of Sudan.

Through the initiatives of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works and the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, it will alleviate the humanitarian burdens of the displaced Sudanese on the Chadian borders and reduce the suffering from the lack of necessary foodstuffs.

On Tuesday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has also ordered the sending of urgent humanitarian aid to Sudan to help displaced citizens affected by the recent conflict.

The aid includes food and ration parcels, which will be delivered through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

These initiatives show the unwavering support of the UAE to participate effectively in international relief efforts.

The country will continue to provide support and assistance to the Sudanese brothers, in harmony with the approach of the UAE government and people to stand by the countries and peoples of the world in times of need.