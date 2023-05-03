Masks still mandatory in trains, says DOTr

During the last week of April, the Department of Health (DOH) recorded a 42 percent increase in average daily new Covid-19 infections, or 637 new cases per day. With this, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has issued a reminder that the mandatory wearing of face masks should be enforced to all rail services.

In a statement, DOTr Assistant Secretary for Railways Jorjette Aquino directed the Light Rain Transit Line 1 (LRT-1), LRT-2, the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3), and the Philippine National Railways (PNR) to strictly enforce the wearing of face masks in all trains and stations.

She also emphasized that all officials, employees, and personnel in the rail sector shall also be subjected to mandatory Covid-19 testing should anyone suffer from symptoms of the virus.

“We urge all rail operators to undertake these measures with the health and safety of each commuter on top of mind. Let us work together to ensure the safety of everyone during these challenging times,” Aquino said.