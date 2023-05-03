Dubai’s RTA opens new 160m cycling underpass at Meydan

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened a new tunnel in Meydan area — spanning 160m in length and 6.6m in width — which is designed specifically for cyclists.

With a capacity to accommodate approximately 800 bicycles per hour, this project aims to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city, which requires improving the infrastructure of cycling tracks and linking them with the residential areas as well as popular attractions.

The project entails‎ transforming the surface intersection of the cycling track with Meydan Street into a dedicated tunnel, ensuring free and uninterrupted movement along the Meydan cycling track.

This results to the reduction of waiting time for cyclists as a result of the elimination of the surface intersection.

Moreover, the new tunnel will enable cyclists to connect with Meydan and Nad Al Sheba communities as well as the Cyclists Club.

According to RTA, the design and construction of the cycling track tunnel were carefully planned to adhere to the highest international standards, specifications, and technical guidelines. The tunnel’s interior design reflects ‎the landscape of plateaus and hills at sunset, and it is equipped with day and night lighting to always ensure clear visibility for cyclists.

The construction of the tunnel in Meydan is part of RTA’s master plan for cycling tracks in Dubai, which aims to increase the total length of cycling tracks in Dubai to an impressive 819 km by the end of 2026.

The project also encourages residents and visitors to practice sports and recreational activities and provides a safe cycling experience for bikers conforming with the highest safety requirements.