Bryan Co named as MIAA OIC following suspension of General Manager Cesar Chiong

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) Senior Assistant General Manager Bryan Co said that his designation as OIC was after a meeting of the board.

The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the preventive suspension of MIAA General Manager Cesar Chiong over an anonymous complaint.

Chiong said that he had received the suspension order on April 28, days before the power outage at NAIA Terminal 3.

“Today, I received an Order dated 28 April 2023 from the Ombudsman ordering my preventive suspension, for previously reassigning certain MIAA employees as part of my effort to improve airport operations,” Chiong said in a statement.

“The Order was based on an anonymous complaint alleging grave abuse of authority,” he added.

Chiong said that he is confident that he will be cleared and vindicated from the complaint.

“The country’s main airport faces extremely difficult challenges, and we have started to implement plans and programs that aim to enhance passenger experience at our country’s main gateway,” Chiong said.

“The finances of MIAA have vastly improved without any government subsidy in the short stint that I have been at its helm. Putting MIAA in good financial stead is one of my visions. There are others that are just as critical. But for now, I need to focus on the legal issue at hand,” he added.