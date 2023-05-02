NewsTFT News

Tyson Venegas ends ‘American Idol’ journey at Top 10

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera6 hours ago

Courtesy: Tyson Venegas/Instagram

Filipino-Canadian singer Tyson Venegas has concluded his “American Idol” journey on Tuesday, after failing to advance from the Top 10 of the competition.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tyson Venegas (@tysonvenegas)

He initially performed Stevie Wonder’s “For Once in My Life” which secured him a spot on the Top 10.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tyson Venegas (@tysonvenegas)

Meanwhile, during American Idol’s Tuesday episode, the judges liked Venegas’ performance of “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi, but it was not enough for him to move forward to the next round.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

Currently, only eight hopefuls remain in the singing competition which includes We Ani, Warren Peay, Haven Madison, Colin Stough, Iam Tongi, Zacharia Smith, Megan Danielle, and Oliver Steele.

 

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera6 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 05 02T180047.843

Lawmaker wants December 18 declared as ‘Overseas Filipino Workers’ Day’

8 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 02T175521.002

Ombudsman orders preventive suspension of MIAA General Manager over anonymous complaint

14 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 02T174940.730

Marcos says OFWs are priorities of his administration

20 mins ago
iStock 1128162567

DOH, IATF: No need to reimpose mandatory face mask rule

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button