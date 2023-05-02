Tyson Venegas ends ‘American Idol’ journey at Top 10

Filipino-Canadian singer Tyson Venegas has concluded his “American Idol” journey on Tuesday, after failing to advance from the Top 10 of the competition.

He initially performed Stevie Wonder’s “For Once in My Life” which secured him a spot on the Top 10.

Meanwhile, during American Idol’s Tuesday episode, the judges liked Venegas’ performance of “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi, but it was not enough for him to move forward to the next round.

Currently, only eight hopefuls remain in the singing competition which includes We Ani, Warren Peay, Haven Madison, Colin Stough, Iam Tongi, Zacharia Smith, Megan Danielle, and Oliver Steele.