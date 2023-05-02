NewsTFT News

MIAA announces PH airspace to be closed for 6 hours on May 17

Staff Report8 hours ago

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has announced that the Philippine airspace will be shut down for 6 hours on May 17 to give way to the replacement of equipment that malfunctioned during New Year’s Day.

The airspace will be closed from midnight to 6AM in order to allow authorities to replace the uninterruptible power supply (UPS).

“It’s the entire Philippine airspace that will be shut down because of the scheduled maintenance or replacement of the UPS of the CNS/ATM or yung air traffic management center natin,” MIAA Senior Assistant General Manager Bryan Co said in a news conference.

The New Year fiasco affected some 65,000 passengers after the air traffic management center went down due to a power outage.

This is different from the power outage incident that took place on Labor day which affected some 9,000 passengers.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

