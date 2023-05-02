NewsTFT News

Marcos witnesses MOA signing to build e-motorcycles in PH

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera7 hours ago

Courtesy: Presidential Communications Office/Facebook

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. witnessed on Monday the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. of the Ayala Group and California-based Zero Motorcycles on a strategic manufacturing collaboration on electric motorcycles.

The Presidential Communications Office said in a news release that under the partnership, the US-based firm will lead the way in establishing the first electronic vehicle (EV) motorcycle manufacturing site in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, IMI, will assemble Zero’s electric motorcycle models as well as other assemblies in its facility in Laguna in conjunction with the manufacturing facilities for Zero in California.

The cooperation agreement, which has a projected amount of USD 65million, is expected to employ 200 workers, from manufacturing, packing and shipping 18,000 EVs per year.

In the meeting, ZERO said it is “in the process of globalizing our manufacturing business” and described the Philippines as a “clear choice” for its business.

“The Philippines… for us [is] a perfect partner for us to expand our manufacturing. This is a good place for us to build a global manufacturing base,” a representative of ZERO said.

The IMI-ZERO facility in Laguna will be assembling full electric motorcycles for ZERO’s Europe, Asia, and other markets, while supporting US demands for sub-assemblies.

ZERO’s electric motorcycles will be made available in 2024 through AC Industrials.

