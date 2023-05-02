Lawmaker wants December 18 declared as ‘Overseas Filipino Workers’ Day’

OFW Party List Representative Marissa “Del Mar” Magsino has filed today House Bill 7903, seeking to declare December 18 as a special working holiday in the Philippines to be known as the “Overseas Filipino Workers’ Day.”

“The United Nations’ General Assembly adopted a resolution on December 18, 1990 on the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families,” Magsino said in a statement.

The lawmaker said that the Philippines has around 1.8 million Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) as of latest available data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

“OFWs are often called as ‘modern day heroes’ as their financial contribution through remittances offers a lifeline to families and spur local markets as well as the national economy. They have proven to be a source of prosperity, innovation, and sustainable development of our country and even their host countries,” she added.

“House Bill 7903 seeks to declare December 18 of every year as a special working holiday in the entire country to be referred to as the “Overseas Filipino Workers’ Day” in recognition of the important contributions of OFWs to nation-building and in respect of their personal sacrifices. It is but fitting to honor them and designate a special day celebrating our OFWs – ang bida ng ating bayan.” Magsino added.

The lawmaker said that the public should not forget the contribution of OFWs even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Noong pandemya, ang remittances ng ating OFWs ang sinandalan ng ating ekonomiya. In 2021 alone, they gave us USD 34.884 billion in remittances. Tayo ay taos-pusong nagpapasalamat at nagbibigay pugay sa kanilang mga sakripisyo at kontribusyon sa ating bayan at sa kanilang mga pamilya kaya tayo ay magpupursige na maipasa itong panukalang batas na ito na kumikilala sa kanila,” Magsino explained.