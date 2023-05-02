DOH, IATF: No need to reimpose mandatory face mask rule

The Department of Health (DOH) and the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) said in a statement on Tuesday that they are not recommending to bring back strict mask rules amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the past week.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, the IATF held a meeting last week where they discussed the country’s pandemic “exit plan.”

She also mentioned in an ABS-CBN News report that the IATF has submitted the recommendation of not reinstating the mandatory use of face masks to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Ang Kagawaran ng Kalusugan at ang iba’t ibang miyembro ng IATF ay nakapagpasa na po ng rekomendasyon sa ating Pangulo tungkol sa hindi na kinakailangang pagbalik ng mga restriction katulad ng mandatory masking at pagsuot na lamang nito sa mga at-risk nating mga kababayan and in high-risk situation,” she said in a press briefing.

This recommendation was submitted after Marcos Jr. said over the weekend that the government might reimpose mandatory masking due to an increase in coronavirus infections.

From April 24 to April 30, the DOH has reported that the average COVID-19 cases in the Philippines recorded a 42% increase.

The DOH said that 637 fresh infections per day across the country have been logged from that particular period, and 1,263 new cases were reported by the department on April 30 bringing the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,093,421.