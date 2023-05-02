Abu Dhabi hailed as smartest city in MENA Region, 13th globally

The International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland, in collaboration with the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), has released the IMD Smart City Index where Abu Dhabi was named as the smartest city in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for the third consecutive year.

Furthermore, in IMD’s annual study on smart city development, Abu Dhabi ranked 13th globally out of the 141 cities included in the current ranking. The study surveyed 120 residents in 118 cities worldwide, where it evaluated current infrastructure and digital services available to residents, relying on variables related to residents’ perception and interaction with government efforts in five main pillars: health and safety, mobility, activities, opportunities (work and education system), and governance.

Smart cities like Abu Dhabi contribute to the development of many key sectors in the emirate, such as the smart transportation sector and the smart economy, which is based on advanced software that helps develop many sectors such as supply, delivery, and joint support services.

Moreover, interactive platforms are built with the public to identify their needs and aspirations and interact with them transparently, placing them at the center of government work, in addition to developing and facilitating access to services for citizens.

The Smart Cities Index issued by IMD is considered an important reference for international organizations, decision-makers, and institutions to measure the impact of national strategies in enhancing levels of welfare, achieving progress, and promoting the quality of life for people.