New baby Rhinoceros arrives in Al Ain Zoo

Al Ain Zoo, which is home to 11 rhinos, has welcomed another white baby rhinoceros in their wildlife park.

The white baby rhinoceros is included in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List as “nearly threatened.”

According to a WAM report, “the newborn is good, thriving in an environment that meets international standards, and receiving the necessary care from the Zoo’s team, which implements the best veterinary medicine, nutritional, and behavioral care standards.”

Currently, the Al Ain zoo has five male rhinos and six female rhinos. Veterinarians and animal experts in the zoo play a major part in taking care of these rhinos, as they contribute to their well-being and increase their natural reproduction — leading to the increase of their numbers over the years.

The zoo displays two rhino exhibitions namely the African Exhibition and the Al Ain Safari, where rhinos “create a habitat that mimics their natural habitats along with a variety of other African safari animals.”

Aside from this, the Zoo offers a range of educational and entertaining experiences that involves different kinds of animals.