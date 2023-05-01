Marcos says gov’t may require to use face masks vs. COVID-19 again

President Bongbong Marcos said that the government may require the use of face masks against COVID-19 again.

In an interview with reporters aboard his plane to Washington, Marcos said that the government is studying the current trends in COVID-19 cases.

“We’ll look at it. Tingnan natin kung may guidance ang IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force), may guidance and DOH (Department of Health). I hope we don’t have to, but we might. But I hope not,” Marcos said in an interview.

“Ako ang tinitingnan ko is although ‘yung rate of increase lumalaki, ang baseline natin na sinimulan eh maliit lang so hopefully we’re still going to be able to do it,” Marcos added.

The president said that he is also looking at the effect of summer heat making more people vulnerable to COVID-19.

“Looks like we will have to conduct again, especially for the young people, a vaccination push para mabawasan na ‘yan, especially with people na nahihirapan na nga eh dahil sa init, humihina ang katawan and that will make them more vulnerable to COVID-19 again,” Marcos said.