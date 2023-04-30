UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for May 2023

The UAE fuel price committee has announced the petrol and diesel prices for the month of May 2023.

أسعار الوقود الشهرية: أسعار الوقود لشهر مايو 2023 وفقاً للجنة متابعة أسعار الجازولين والديزل في #الإمارات ⛽ Monthly Fuel Price Announcement:

May 2023 fuel prices released by the #UAE Fuel Price Follow-up Committee. pic.twitter.com/Q014ebrhXH — Emarat (امارات) (@EmaratOfficial) April 30, 2023

As per the announcement, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.16 per liter starting May 1, compared to the Dh3.01 per liter in April.

The Special 95 petrol increased from Dh2.90 per liter last month to Dh3.05 per liter in May.

Meanwhile, E-Plus 91 petrol will now cost Dh2.97 per liter, compared to Dh2.82 per liter in April.

For Diesel, it will be sold for Dh2.91 per liter, lower than the Dh3.03 per liter in April.