Silicon Central unveils biggest motor show in Dubai

Silicon Central has inaugurated the biggest motor show in Dubai, the Silicon Central Motor Show 2023, featuring 36 cars and 10 unique bikes from various exhibitors.

The two-day free event is happening over the weekend from April 29 to 30, 4:00pm to 10:00pm.

In an interview with The Filipino Times (TFT), Dr. Mahadi AlAmin, event organizer of the UAE Car Clubs, said Dubai Silicon Oasis is an “amazing destination” which made people more drawn to the event before the grand launch.

“We see an amazing crowd even before the event, during the pre-event promo, it was fully crowded. Today is the opening, we see a lot of people coming, a lot of visitors coming, because the mall itself is amazing, amazing vibes in the mall,” AlAmin told TFT.

“I would like to welcome all car enthusiasts, not only cars but bikes, welcome to join UAE Car Clubs,” he added.

Apart from the display of the latest and greatest in automotive technology, Silicon Central has also opened its “Snap and Win” contest, allowing visitors to be more engaged by uploading their best photo in the exhibit and the winner will get a Gift Card.

Moreover, car enthusiasts will have the opportunity to connect with other car lovers and industry professionals as representatives from major car manufacturers and dealerships were present in the event.

Mr. Shiraz Khan, Manager at Silicon Central Mall, also graced the event. He was thrilled to see car aficionados of all ages engaging with the show and with other guests and professionals in the field.

“We are stunned by the number of people that turned up in the event. We are glad that we get to take part in this very exciting exhibit as it gives all the car lovers out there an avenue to meet one another and to renew their fondness in the automotive world,” he said.

For more updates on the biggest motor show in Dubai, follow the @siliconcentral on Facebook and Instagram.