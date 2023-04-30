NewsTFT News

Poe urges gov’t to regularly review deployment policies for OFWs

File photo

Senator Grace Poe is urging the national government to regularly review the deployment policies for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

The senator issued the statement even if the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) managed to successfully repatriate hundreds of OFWs from conflict-torn Sudan.

“We understand the need of our people for better paying jobs, but it is also incumbent upon the government to constantly review its deployment policies to ensure the safety of our countrymen working abroad,” Poe said in a statement.

Poe said she is hopeful that the government will facilitate the safe repatriation of OFWs from Sudan.

“We laud the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Migrant Workers for acting quickly and working tirelessly in facilitating the passage of our OFWs to secure borders on their way home,” Poe continued.

“We will continue to hope for the safe return of the remaining Filipinos in the area,” she added.

Poe said that there should be retraining and upgrading of skills for returning OFWs.

“Mahalaga ang hanapbuhay, ngunit walang kapalit ang buhay at kaligtasan” the lawmaker stressed.

