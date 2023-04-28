Court orders reopening of De Lima illegal drug case

A Muntinlupa Court has ordered the reopening of the illegal drug case against former Senator Leila De Lima for one day.

Presiding Judge Abraham Joseph Alcantara of the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204 has granted the motion of the prosecution to reopen the case on April 17.

“WHEREFORE, in the interest of justice and to give the parties the fullest opportunity to present its evidence, the Urgent Omnibus Motion for Reconsideration and to Re-Open Trial (to set for the presentation of Prosecution’s rebuttal evidence) is granted,” the order stated.

The prosecution requested the reopening of case for rebuttal and to allow Atty. Demiteer Huerta of the Public Attorney’s Office as witness.

The court granted the petition under the following conditions:

The prosecution shall strictly adhere to its undertaking that its rebuttal witness shall be fully presented in one (1) day. No motion for continuance shall be allowed; and

Thee prosecution shall orally offer its evidence in rebuttal after the presentation of its witness

The camp of De Lima opposed the move since the case has already been up for resolution.

“The move to re-open the case fails to present any manifest injustice sought to be avoided,” the defense said.

The court however ruled that there is no precise rule when it comes to the reopening of the cases.

“It is a judicial action which is controlled only by the utmost interest of justice and rests entirely on the sound discretion of Court,” Judge Alcantara said in his order.

The hearing is set on Friday.