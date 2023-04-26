NewsTFT News

PAL extends free shuttle service program until October 30

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera9 hours ago

Philippine Airlines has announced that it will extend its Free Shuttle Service Program between Dubai and Abu Dhabi until October 30, 2023.

Passengers holding valid and confirmed tickets with Business Flex, Business Value, Premium Economy, Economy Flex, Economy Value, and Economy Saver Fare Brands are eligible to register for a free shuttle.

The free shuttle service has limited availability and is on a first-register, first-served basis.

Passengers that are interested to avail the free service are advised to register as soon as their tickets are issued.

For passengers availing the free shuttle service to or from Dubai (DXB) International Airport, the cut-off for registration is three days before the flight, with a deadline of 8:00 PM (Dubai Departure) and 1:00PM (PHT) for Manila Departure.

The form will require the passenger’s complete name, ticket number, email address, mobile number and flight date.

PAL will notify passengers via email if your seat is confirmed 48 hours before your flight.

Passengers who wish to avail the free shuttle service can register here: https://bit.ly/PALShuttleRegDXB 

More details about the shuttle service can be found here.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera9 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Untitled design 26

Meet the new CIO in town: Jason Momoa paddles his way to Yas Island Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 04 19 at 13.39.29 1

Learn About Property Investments in the Philippines – Don’t Miss Rockwell’s 2-day Free Webinar

6 hours ago
Untitled design 25

Mantawi Residences: 3 Reasons Why It’s a Space for Your Success

7 hours ago
eat bulaga

Tito Sotto slams ‘Eat Bulaga’ exec inaccurate interview

11 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button