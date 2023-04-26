PAL extends free shuttle service program until October 30

Philippine Airlines has announced that it will extend its Free Shuttle Service Program between Dubai and Abu Dhabi until October 30, 2023.

Passengers holding valid and confirmed tickets with Business Flex, Business Value, Premium Economy, Economy Flex, Economy Value, and Economy Saver Fare Brands are eligible to register for a free shuttle.

The free shuttle service has limited availability and is on a first-register, first-served basis.

Passengers that are interested to avail the free service are advised to register as soon as their tickets are issued.

For passengers availing the free shuttle service to or from Dubai (DXB) International Airport, the cut-off for registration is three days before the flight, with a deadline of 8:00 PM (Dubai Departure) and 1:00PM (PHT) for Manila Departure.

The form will require the passenger’s complete name, ticket number, email address, mobile number and flight date.

PAL will notify passengers via email if your seat is confirmed 48 hours before your flight.

Passengers who wish to avail the free shuttle service can register here: https://bit.ly/PALShuttleRegDXB

More details about the shuttle service can be found here.