MIAA to continue free shuttle service for misrouted travelers at NAIA due to airport reassignments

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said that it will be continuing its free shuttle service to passengers who were misrouted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport due to airport reassignment.

“Tatagal ito ng one month from April 16,” said Bryan Co, MIAA senior assistant general manager said in a briefing.

“Although subject from assessment pa naman ito. Kung marami-rami pa rin ang pasehero na misroute, i-extend naman natin ito,” he added.

Co said that the number of misrouted travelers decline from 70 to 50 as of April 16.

“Sa ngayon, based sa capacity, ang magkakasya lang po ay Philippine Airlines, Philippines AirAsia at Royal Air,” Co said.

“As of July 1, status quo po ang Cebu Pacific operation na ang kanilang domestic flights ay nasa Terminal 3,” he added.